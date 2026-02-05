Sources: Arsenal "firmly" in race to sign Chelsea wonderkid target for €30m

Breno Bidon has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea (Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)

Arsenal have had some initial talks over signing one of the hottest prospects in Brazil, but Chelsea could also come into the conversation.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, sources in the industry believe it could end up being a big summer for Corinthians midfielder Breno Bidon, who already attracted a lot of interest in the January transfer window just gone.

The 20-year-old central midfielder has already played over 100 senior matches for Corinthians, scoring four goals, and it seems clear that he’ll earn himself a big move sooner rather than later.

Breno Bidon on Arsenal’s radar as host of European clubs show interest in star with €100m release clause

For the time being, the feeling among well-connected sources in the industry is that Arsenal have the strongest interest in Bidon, and that they’re also most advanced with that interest as initial talks have already taken place.

The Gunners have reached out over this deal via intermediaries, but other top clubs like Chelsea are also monitoring the Brazilian starlet closely.

“Arsenal are firmly in the mix,” one source said. “They have done some early work on this deal, but of course Corinthians aren’t keen to sell. They’re in a strong negotiating position because his release clause is €100m.”

Other sources suggest, however, that Corinthians are realistic about Bidon’s future and might accept something more like €30m for him in the summer.

Chelsea are known for recruiting elite young talents like this and he could view Stamford Bridge as a good move for his development, though Arsenal also look like a tempting destination right now.

I’m told that other clubs to watch could be Barcelona, as well as clubs in Italy and Portugal.