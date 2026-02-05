(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Rodrigo Mendoza completed a move to Atletico Madrid in January, and he is already being linked with another transfer.

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are keeping tabs on his situation, and they could look to make a move for him next summer. The Blues are aware of the fact that he is likely to cost a premium, but they are monitoring his development.

It remains to be seen whether Mendoza can make a defining impact at Atletico Madrid. The Spanish club will not want to lose him soon after securing his signature. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Chelsea are looking to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park. They believe that Mendoza would be ideal for them because of his ability to read the game, his physicality, creativity, and intelligence. Mendoza has been likened to Barcelona star Pedri.

The 20-year-old will now look to prove his quality at a top club like Atletico Madrid. It is unlikely that he will be distracted by the links with Chelsea. Any transfer might have to wait.

Mendoza was excellent during his time at Elche, and it will be interesting to see if he can make a similar impact under Diego Simeone. He is a talented young player with a bright future, and it is normal for clubs like Chelsea to monitor his progress. It remains to be seen whether they decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season.

They would have to make a mind-boggling offer to convince Atletico Madrid to sell a player they signed only recently.