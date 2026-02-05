"We talked..." - Eden Hazard hints he's pushing for ex-Chelsea star to replace Liam Rosenior as manager

Eden Hazard speaking at a Premier League event (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images for Premier League)

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard has made a rather controversial claim about Cesc Fabregas being an ideal pick to be Blues manager.

This comes just a few weeks after Liam Rosenior’s appointment to replace Enzo Maresca, though it isn’t entirely clear if Hazard is pushing for this to happen now.

Still, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Belgian made it clear how big a fan he is of Fabregas after seeing his work with Serie A side Como.

The Spaniard, who played alongside Hazard at Chelsea, is becoming widely regarded as one of the most promising young coaches in the game, so it makes sense that a big move could be on the cards sooner or later.

Eden Hazard wants Cesc Fabregas as Chelsea manager

Discussing Fabregas’ work at Como, Hazard says he’s already urged him to come back to Stamford Bridge.

“I’ll be honest, in the summer we talked a bit. I told him he was one of the best midfielders in history and that he’s destined to become one of the best coaches as well,” Hazard said.

“I explained to him that the time has come for him to return to Chelsea, and he joked about it, but I really believe it. He loves football and knows everything about this sport.

“I’m a Chelsea fan, and I want the best for the club. That’s why I dream of seeing Cesc on their bench, while I’ll be staying in the stands behind him, enjoying the show.”

Could Cesc Fabregas replace Liam Rosenior?

Even though Rosenior hasn’t been in the job long, we know that Chelsea change managers pretty quickly.

The west London giants have already been through Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, and Enzo Maresca under these owners, so Rosenior might not get that much time to impress.

It seems Hazard is already making it clear he’d welcome Fabregas back to CFC even if it meant replacing Rosenior, though he didn’t say that explicitly.

Still, Hazard’s comments hint at that, with the pair clearly already discussing this in recent times, and with Hazard stating clearly that he still views the 38-year-old as ideal for the job.