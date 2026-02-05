"We talked..." - Eden Hazard hints he's pushing for ex-Chelsea star to replace Liam Rosenior as manager

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard has made a rather controversial claim about Cesc Fabregas being an ideal pick to be Blues manager.
This comes just a few weeks after Liam Rosenior’s appointment to replace Enzo Maresca, though it isn’t entirely clear if Hazard is pushing for this to happen now.
Still, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Belgian made it clear how big a fan he is of Fabregas after seeing his work with Serie A side Como.
The Spaniard, who played alongside Hazard at Chelsea, is becoming widely regarded as one of the most promising young coaches in the game, so it makes sense that a big move could be on the cards sooner or later.
Eden Hazard wants Cesc Fabregas as Chelsea manager
Discussing Fabregas’ work at Como, Hazard says he’s already urged him to come back to Stamford Bridge.
“I’ll be honest, in the summer we talked a bit. I told him he was one of the best midfielders in history and that he’s destined to become one of the best coaches as well,” Hazard said.
“I explained to him that the time has come for him to return to Chelsea, and he joked about it, but I really believe it. He loves football and knows everything about this sport.
“I’m a Chelsea fan, and I want the best for the club. That’s why I dream of seeing Cesc on their bench, while I’ll be staying in the stands behind him, enjoying the show.”
Could Cesc Fabregas replace Liam Rosenior?
Even though Rosenior hasn’t been in the job long, we know that Chelsea change managers pretty quickly.
The west London giants have already been through Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, and Enzo Maresca under these owners, so Rosenior might not get that much time to impress.
It seems Hazard is already making it clear he’d welcome Fabregas back to CFC even if it meant replacing Rosenior, though he didn’t say that explicitly.
Still, Hazard’s comments hint at that, with the pair clearly already discussing this in recent times, and with Hazard stating clearly that he still views the 38-year-old as ideal for the job.
I don’t think fabregas will take it with owners and boards of directors he has to work with . if the entire boards of member with the owners of the club changes their system not interfering in the head coaches system and selection making these club will be successful . they lift more trophies , champion of EPL and UCL plus they have to sign a ready made player’s to play for the club even if he is young . look at estavio he has the quality but his been out power by adult player’s . skills and talents isn’t enough to compete in this kind of profession. it should be involved physical strength. premier league is built for physical game a bit of rugby game . Chelsea should promote those from the academy because they have a experience in the way how English football is . look at jacquet he picked Liverpool because he won’t get first team football regularly . tatti of nantes he refused because he will be loan out or spent more time in the bench . Chelsea FC should change the system , they have to show to those players that want to buy that they will wearing the Chelsea jerseys and play for the club regularly . where is paez , his skills and talented player but he isn’t playing for the club . it’s not about wealth of money to own the club , it’s all about building the team with readiness of becoming champion not only competitive , mix it with experience talented players with skillful young players that is ready to produce championship trophies . now you have rosenior but his experiments backfure . Chelsea FC needs tough strikers …. it’s time to get a another RB , gusto is a wing back not a fullback . Hato should play in center back not LB . ishe Samuel Smith should be given a chance to play in first team LB . another CM a playmaker with good defensive skills and has a fast pace . two strong CB needed . striker vlahovic get him persuasion must to get him . and Chelsea should know how to beat the system of park the bus defending and counterattack . rosenior you should play Acheampong in central midfield as DCM alongside caceido/ Santos . free Enzo to attack with Palmer and Neto . develop Delap as a world class striker .