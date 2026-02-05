"Real shame" - Liam Rosenior reveals big injury blow to "outstanding" Chelsea star

Liam Rosenior gestures after Chelsea's defeat vs Arsenal
Liam Rosenior gestures after Chelsea's defeat vs Arsenal (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has revealed that Blues winger Jamie Gittens is out for the long term with a torn hamstring.

Speaking at his press conference today, Rosenior admitted it’s a “real shame” to lose Gittens, as he feels he is an “outstanding player”, even though he hasn’t worked with him for long.

Watch below as Rosenior is asked about injuries, and Gittens in particular, explaining that the 21-year-old will be out for the long term, though he could not specify for now how long that would be…

“Jamie is looking a little bit more long term,” Rosenior said when asked about Gittens.

“It’s a real shame for him, he’s got a tear in his hamstring.

“Obviously I’ve not worked with him for too long, obviously I’ve known about his career and what an outstanding player he is, so that’s going to be a big miss for us.”

Jamie Gittens dealt another blow after slow start at Chelsea

Gittens hasn’t exactly hit the ground running since arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer, with just one goal and five assists in all competitions so far.

Jamie Gittens goes off injured during Chelsea vs West Ham
Jamie Gittens goes off injured during Chelsea vs West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

In the Premier League, Gittens hasn’t managed to establish himself as a regular starter, and has only two assists and no goals to his name yet.

This injury is a big blow for the young English winger, who looked like a big talent during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Gittens finished last season with a total of 12 goals in all competitions, and looked like one of Dortmund’s best players in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

It will be interesting to see if Gittens can recover from this injury blow to work his way back into contention in Rosenior’s side, but it won’t be easy due to the huge amount of competition in this squad.

