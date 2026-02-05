"I asked them..." - Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior accuses Arsenal of lack of respect

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has hit out at Arsenal (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has slammed Arsenal for showing what he felt was a lack of respect ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final this week.

Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium to complete a 4-2 aggregate victory over Rosenior’s side and book their place in the Carabao Cup final.

Still, as well as the action on the pitch, there was an intriguing moment before the game when Rosenior could be seen shouting at someone off-screen about moving into their own half.

It has now emerged that Rosenior was not happy with Arsenal’s pre-match preparations as he felt they encroached onto Chelsea’s side of the pitch and didn’t show respect.

Liam Rosenior hits out at disrespectful Arsenal antics

When asked about the incident at his press conference today, as quoted by BBC Sport, Rosenior explained why he was unhappy with the Gunners.

“It wasn’t the players. When you warm up, we have our half and the other team have their half. I’ve never asked my team or coaches to encroach on the other team’s territory. I thought they were affecting our warm up,” Rosenior said.

“I asked them, maybe not politely, to move away. I’m not here to have mind games. There are certain etiquettes in football. I don’t have an issue with anyone at Arsenal Football Club. It was just in that moment, I don’t think that respect was shown to my team.”

Arsenal dent strong Liam Rosenior start at Chelsea

Rosenior has done well since taking over as Chelsea manager, winning all of his games except the two defeats to Arsenal in each leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

It perhaps makes sense that the 41-year-old was frustrated by Arsenal, but it also sounds slightly like he’s making something out of nothing here.

Only time will tell if this proves to be Rosenior playing the media game cleverly, or if it’s an unforced error that comes across as a bit of a tantrum.