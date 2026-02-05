Cristiano Ronaldo to go on strike again and could ask for transfer out of Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Al Nassr (Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ready to boycott another Al Nassr game as he could push for a transfer away from the club in June.

According to ESPN, Ronaldo remains firm in his stance that PFI should change their transfer policy, and he’s willing to continue his strike to push for change.

The report adds that if the situation doesn’t change by the summer, Ronaldo would be prepared to ask to leave Al Nassr.

The Portugal international refused to play in Al Nassr’s last game, with ESPN adding that he tried to block Karim Benzema’s transfer from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal earlier this week.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Al Nassr?

As the report goes on to explain, there have been some changes at Al Nassr recently that have hindered what the club can do in the transfer market.

Club director Simao Coutinho and CEO Jose Semedo were recently suspended by PIF, which angered Ronaldo, while there was also apparently a cut to the team’s expenses.

While all this has been happening, Al Hilal have been given more money to spend on big signings like Benzema, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that Ronaldo has been left frustrated by the whole saga.

The 41-year-old has a contract with Al Nassr until 2027, but it might now be tricky for them to hold on to him.

It would surely be a big blow for Saudi football to lose Ronaldo, but it’s clear they’ll have to make some changes to keep this star name happy.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo return to Europe?

ESPN state that Ronaldo has a €50m release clause in his Al Nassr contract, but it’s hard to imagine any European side paying that for him now.

For one thing, with Ronaldo turning 41 today, it’s not clear how much longer he has left before retirement.

Ronaldo moving somewhere like the MLS is surely more likely at this stage.