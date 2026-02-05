Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate comments on potential "third go" at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr (Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

With tension between Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr on the rise, rumours are circulating that we might see the Portuguese star returning to Europe.

Ronaldo was notably absent from Al Nassr’s last match, in an act of protest against the Public Investment Fund, which directly controls Saudi Arabia’s major clubs.

The striker, who is used to having his own way, feels that PIF’s decision-making is not in his favour, according to ESPN. Now, with the situation at boiling point, it seems unlikely that he’ll complete the remaining 18 months of his £488,000-per-day agreement with the Saudi club.

The final straw for Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo’s refusal to play in the latest match was triggered by Karim Benzema’s transfer from Al Ittihad and Al Hilal, a shift which greatly strengthens Al Nassr’s biggest rival. According to sources close to the star, Ronaldo feels that his club is taking a backseat in the eyes of the PIF.

In his view, he is being exploited, while other teams receive unfair favouritism. His decision not to play is a dramatic declaration of intent. He is leveraging his huge public persona to force changes in the Saudi league. If he can’t do that, his exit seems inevitable.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer back to Man United looks unlikely

Following this intense scrutiny, it’s no surprise that fans are wondering whether we’ll see Ronaldo back at the club where he made his name.

But his former colleague, Wes Brown, says no. The ex-Manchester United centre back told BettingLounge: “He’s not happy, but would Cristiano Ronaldo come back to Manchester United for a third go? I would say no. I can’t see how that could happen.”

This is likely to be a blow for Man United supporters, who still associate with the heights of the team’s success under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Brown believes a move to the USA is more probable.

“A move to MLS? Maybe,” he said. “Maybe he goes back to Portugal and plays there. I’m sure he will still have so many options.“