David Moyes at West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Everton attacker Dwight McNeil was heavily linked with a move away from the club during the January transfer window.

He was close to joining Crystal Palace last month, but the move did not materialise eventually. The player has struggled to secure regular opportunities at Everton, and he is no longer a player for them. He needs to move on in order to play regularly.

According to Football Insider, Everton are prepared to sell him for £20 million, and the player will be seeking a new destination in the summer. It remains to be seen whether he can convince the manager to give him more opportunities before the end of the season. He has shown his quality in the top flight before, and he could be a useful player for Everton until the end of the season.

“I was surprised to see that deal hadn’t gone through,” Mick Brown told Football Insider. “It looked like he was on his way to Palace, the deal was agreed with Everton and he’d done a medical, but they pulled out of it for whatever reason. “These things happen in football and I expect Palace will have their reasons for their decision. “McNeil now will have to be looking for other opportunities, because Everton were obviously prepared to let him go because he’s not part of the plans. “If that’s the case now, it’ll be the case in the summer and I expect they’ll be looking to move him on. “Whether Palace come back in for him, I highly doubt it because as I say they had their reasons for pulling out, but there will be other clubs interested.”

The winger is at the peak of his career, and sitting on the bench at Everton will be disappointing for him. It remains to be seen whether he can work hard in training and convince the manager that he can help the team.

Ever are pushing for a respectable finish in the Premier League this season, and they could use all the resources at their disposal. There is no doubt that McNeil could be a handy option for them in the attack, especially if they need to turn games in their favour late on.