Fabrizio Romano confirms "big change" on Manchester United star's transfer situation

Kobbie Mainoo in action for Man United vs Fulham (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano says there has been a big change to Kobbie Mainoo’s situation at Manchester United after the departure of Ruben Amorim.

The England international had fallen completely out of favour under Amorim, who was sacked by Man Utd last month after poor results and performances.

However, Mainoo is now back in the starting line up under interim manager Michael Carrick, and performing very well again, showing how important he can be for the Red Devils.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained that Mainoo really could have left if Amorim had stayed, but not because he wanted out of United for any reason other than the fact that he wasn’t playing.

Kobbie Mainoo update from Fabrizio Romano

Although Mainoo was unhappy at falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford, he only wanted to leave on loan to boost his playing time, according to Romano.

“Don’t forget the big change around Kobbie Mainoo in the recent weeks with Ruben Amorim. He was probably going to leave the club,” Romano said.

“And let me mention once again, Kobe Mayo never wanted to leave Man United. Kobbie Mainoo only wanted to play football. So Kobbie was not asking, ‘I don’t like Man United. I don’t love Man United. I want to go. I want another project.’ No, Kobbie only wanted to play football, which is something normal for a football player, especially when you are so young.

So Kobbie was prepared to go on loan, not on a permanent transfer because he loves Man United. He loves the club. He’s a Man United boy. But let me mention to you that Kobbie Mainoo is now a crucial player for Michael Carrick.”

Kobbie Mainoo happy at Manchester United

As we’ve recently reported, Mainoo is happy at United now despite having previously attracted interest from the likes of Napoli and Chelsea.

The 20-year-old now looks like he can become a key player for MUFC after initially making his breakthrough under Erik ten Hag.

Things went downhill for him under Amorim, but Carrick now looks to be reviving his career, which will no doubt go down well with fans who like seeing homegrown talents coming through.