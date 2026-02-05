Gabriel Jesus celebrates with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus for the summer.

The Brazil international is being monitored and considered by Atletico, according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, in news that will surely excite a fair few Gunners supporters.

Jesus has performed well for Arsenal since returning from injury, but in general the feeling at the Emirates Stadium is that they surely need a new striker this summer.

An ideal candidate could be Atletico front-man Julian Alvarez, who has been linked with Arsenal by ESPN, so could Jesus be used as part of a swap deal?

Julian Alvarez to Arsenal with Gabriel Jesus moving in the opposite direction?

Swap deals are not that common in football, but if Atletico really are keen on Jesus, then it seems like a no-brainer for Arsenal to try to reach an agreement with them involving Alvarez.

The Argentina international is not in the best form right now, but in general he’s been hugely impressive in recent years, both in Madrid and during his time at Manchester City.

Despite not being a regular starter at Man City, Alvarez scored 36 goals in two seasons at the Etihad Stadium, and has a further 40 goals in 88 games in Spain.

AFC probably can’t rely on Jesus for much longer due to his poor injury record, so if they could use him to tempt Atletico into doing business that could be a big win for them.

Could Arsenal succeed in swap deal with Atletico Madrid?

It’s already been claimed by TEAMtalk that Jesus and his Arsenal teammate Gabriel Martinelli could be on offer to Atletico as the north London giants pursue Alvarez.

It remains to be seen how this will all pan out, but if Atletico want a signing up front, then perhaps they could also look at other Arsenal players like Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz, and Leandro Trossard.

There are surely a few players there who’d be tempting for Diego Simeone even if Jesus ends up being deemed too risky due to his poor recent fitness record.

Arsenal surely need to find a creative solution like this, however, because otherwise Alvarez will likely be far too expensive.