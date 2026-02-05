(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has urged the club to forget about Michael Carrick and appoint Roberto De Zerbi instead.

Stam believes the former Brighton manager will be a perfect fit for the Red Devils and De Zerbi may prefer a move to Old Trafford as well.

He said (via The Mirror): “I like De Zerbi very much, you know, because of how he performed at Brighton and also now in Marseille.

“How he’s playing with his teams, because he plays possession-based football, he’s very good on the ball. He also sets the players in certain positions that it makes it really difficult for the opposition to press them.

“You know, he’s going forward, he attacks. Scores a lot of goals, sometimes concedes, but you know that as a manager.

“But I think he’s also a good man-manager. I think he’s also good with the players and giving them the confidence, giving them the attention they need – and not only the starting XI, but also the other players within the squad.

“And that’s what you need in a big club like that. So I would be very happy if they don’t go for Carrick, and that they go for him.”

Roberto De Zerbi has made a name for himself in European football

De Zerbi’s reputation has skyrocketed since his time in the Premier League, where he led Brighton to European qualification for the first time in their history.

Currently at Marseille, his high-risk, high-reward style continues to garner attention across the continent.

Stam highlighted the Italian’s ability to manage big personalities and squads, a leadership skill required to manage a club like Man United.

Club Matches W D L ø-Goals PPM Marseille 68 39 8 21 2.35 : 1.38 1.84 Brighton 89 38 20 31 1.81 : 1.56 1.51

Roberto De Zerbi’s manerail stats for Marseille and Brighton via Transfermarkt

He is highly rated and loved by his players, both current and former. In fact, Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has even rated him above Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, he said about De Zerbi: “He’s a crazy guy, but I love him. I think he’s the best manager I’ve ever had.”

Host Gary Lineker asked: “Really? Wow! You’ve got Slot and Klopp in there.”

Mac Allister replied: “I had a couple of conversations with Slot about De Zerbi as well, because he really likes the idea. Then I have coaches like (Gabriel) Heinze as well in Argentina. So I have very good coaches.”

Michael Carrick is making a strong case for a permanent role

While Stam looks elsewhere, Carrick is doing everything right on the pitch.

Since taking the reins, he has scrapped the rigid tactical systems of his predecessors and restored a sense of harmony to the dressing room.

Under his guidance, United have a 100% win record and have climbed back into the top-four race.

Fixture Result Outcome Manchester United vs Manchester City 2–0 Win Arsenal vs Manchester United 2–3 Win Manchester United vs Fulham 3–2 Win

With a crucial home fixture against Tottenham looming, the clamor for Carrick to stay is growing, but the debate between a “club man” and an established European tactician like De Zerbi remains the central question for the United hierarchy.