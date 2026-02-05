Dani Olmo and Jules Kounde celebrate (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly alongside other big clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich in eyeing up Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

The France international has mostly been a key player for Barca down the years, but it seems the club are now less sure about keeping him.

According to Fichajes, Kounde could be available for around €80m this summer, with Premier League clubs on alert due to his versatility as one of his most appealing attributes.

Kounde can play both centre-back and right-back to a high standard, and that could make him a useful addition for the likes of Man United and Liverpool.

Jules Kounde transfer interest hotting up after change to Barcelona situation

Fichajes claim there is great debate internally at Barcelona about Kounde’s future, with his recent form leaving the club increasingly open to letting him go if the money is right.

The former Sevilla player can still be a top performer on his day, but there are perhaps some signs of his decline, and that could mean now is a good time to try cashing in.

Liverpool could do well to pounce on the situation as they’re a bit short in defence right now after injuries to right-backs Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong.

The Reds also need to think about central defence as Ibrahima Konate comes towards the end of his contract, while Virgil van Dijk is not getting any younger.

Man United surely need Jules Kounde

Meanwhile, United have long looked in need of an upgrade on Diogo Dalot at right-back, and it’s surprising this hasn’t happened yet.

Still, if Kounde is on the market then perhaps this will be the moment they make a move.

The Red Devils could probably also do with more depth in the centre of their defence as it’s not yet clear what will be happening with Harry Maguire, who is out of contract at the end of this season.