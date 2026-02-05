Summerville is yet to get going at West Ham. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville has impressed in recent weeks, and he could be handed the opportunity to impress with his country.

According to reports, when Leeds United sold the player to West Ham, they inserted a clause into his contract that would see them pocket around £4 million if he gained international recognition during his time at the London club.

It seems that Leeds United could be set for a windfall now.

According to Suleyman Ozturk on Soccernews.NL, the player could get opportunities with the Netherlands national team during the international break in March. It will be interesting to see if he can impress during that time and cement a place in the national team set-up.

“He now gets such a return and high level… I think he plays so well at West Ham now,” Ozturk told SoccerNews.nl. “He is specifically a type of Noa Lang, a dribbler who can create something. With four goals and two assists in his last five games, Summerville is in top form at West Ham. “That boy, I think, has the ambition to join the Orange. I think he’s in shape just the right time, so he has a chance to go to the World Cup. He can be the big surprise in the selection you didn’t expect six months ago.”

There is no doubt that he’s a technically gifted player with a lot of potential. West Ham United will be delighted with his performances in recent weeks, and the player will look to prove himself at the international level now. This is a golden opportunity for him to cement his place in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad.

The money from the clause will also benefit Leeds. The Whites are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if they can secure safety in the coming months. They have quality players at their disposal, and if they can add some consistency to their performances, there is no reason why they cannot stay up.