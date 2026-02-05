Leicester City’s survival hopes have been dealt a massive blow after the Premier League confirmed an immediate six-point deduction for the club.

The sanction, handed down by an independent Commission, relates to a breach of Profit and Sustainability Rules (P&S Rules) during the 2023/24 season.

The ruling follows a complex jurisdictional battle. After Leicester’s promotion to the top flight in 2024, the EFL’s investigation was transferred to the Premier League.

Despite legal challenges from the Foxes, including a claim that the rules breached competition law, the Commission determined that the club exceeded the permitted loss threshold by £20.8 million over a three-year assessment period.

Premier League statement after six points deduction confirmation

In an official statement, the Premier League revealed that the Commission rejected Leicester’s plea of “exceptional cooperation,” citing the club’s failure to provide annual accounts by the required deadline as a further rule breach.

While the Commission acknowledged the club’s “improving financial position” as a mitigating factor, the EFL Board has now ratified the recommendation.

As Leicester is currently competing in the Championship, the deduction has been applied to the current 2025/26 standings with immediate effect.

Leicester City in danger of relegation?

The timing of the points deduction could not be worse for the Foxes. Currently managed by an interim team following the recent sacking of Marti Cifuentes, the club has plummeted down the Championship table.

Position Club Played Points 19 Norwich City 30 33 20 Leicester City 30 32* 21 West Brom 30 32 22 Blackburn Rovers 29 29

*> Reflects 6-point deduction

The deduction leaves Leicester in 20th place, hovering just three points above the relegation zone.

With back-to-back relegations now a distinct possibility, the club described the sanction as “disproportionate” and is currently considering an appeal.

Double standards highlighted as Man City yet to be charged

The swiftness of Leicester’s punishment has reignited fury among fans regarding the “115 charges” facing Manchester City.

While the Foxes have been sanctioned for a single-period breach, the investigation into City’s alleged historical financial irregularities (stretching from 2009 to 2018) remains unresolved.

Critics argue that the current system punishes mid-sized clubs while the “Big Six” benefit from protracted legal timelines.

With a verdict on Manchester City’s case not expected until late 2026 or even 2027, the perceived “double standard” in English football’s financial policing has never been more apparent.