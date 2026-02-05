(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has addressed the inevitable future of the club without captain Virgil van Dijk, insisting that while the defender remains vital, the hierarchy is already preparing for a transition.

Speaking ahead of a crurcial clash with Manchester City, Slot emphasised that Liverpool’s recruitment strategy is based on long-term stability rather than reactive “panic.”

The comments come on the heels of the Reds securing a €60 million deal for Rennes’ 20-year-old sensation Jeremy Jacquet, widely viewed as the long-term successor to the Dutch giant.

Slot lays out Liverpool plan for Virgil van Dijk

Slot was candid about the reality of aging stars, noting that while Van Dijk’s current contract runs until June 2027, the club must look ahead.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against City, he said (via BBC Sport): “Everything done over here is never from panic, it’s always long term idea and or something that has been thought about for a long time and not only one person.

“Of course, we are aware of the fact that Virgil won’t play for 10 years but he has one-and-a-half years [of] contract left, so he will be with us for that time, maybe longer even longer if he keeps staying fit as fit as he is now.

“What a compliment to him at his age to play every three days, not only now for our club but for his country for seven or eight months already.

“Hopefully, he can stay as fit as he is for multiple years but this club is not stupid. We do know somewhere in the upcoming years, there is life for this club after Virgil.

“You are talking about Virgil but I can say this for every position. This club is not only thinking short-term future but also the mid to long-term future.”

? "There is life for this club without Virgil." Arne Slot addresses Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool future. pic.twitter.com/xOPKNTKrGt — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 5, 2026

Van Dijk has been an outstanding servant for Liverpool

Since his transformative £75 million move from Southampton in 2018, Virgil Van Dijk has anchored the most successful period in Liverpool’s modern history.

Having led the team to Premier League and Champions League titles, his influence remains immense.

Even at 34, his statistics remain elite. This season, he has won more aerial duels (119) than any other defender in the Premier League.

Van Dijk can play at elite level for another several years

Despite the club signing younger reinforcements like Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni, Van Dijk’s fitness proves he can continue playing at the top level for another several years.

The manager suggested that as long as the fitness levels hold, an extension beyond 2027 is a genuine possibility.

Category Stat Appearances (All Competitions) 353 (ongoing) Goals (All Competitions) 31 Assists (All Competitions) 16 Clean Sheets 130+ Premier League Titles 2 (2019–20, 2024–25) UEFA Champions League 1 (2018–19) FA Cup 1 (2021–22) League Cup 2 (2022, 2024) FA Community Shield 1 (2022) UEFA Super Cup 1 (2019) FIFA Club World Cup 1 (2019)

With his leadership in the dressing room and his unmatched reading of the game, Van Dijk remains the gold standard.

While the club is wisely building the mid-to-long-term future, the immediate priority remains centered around the man who redefined the Liverpool defense.