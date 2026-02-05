Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton will be a player in demand during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in signing the 21-year-old central midfielder, and they have already begun preliminary talks to sign him. According to Fichajes, the London club has reportedly set a €95 million (£83m) price tag on the midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Manchester United are prepared to pay it.

It is no secret that they need more control and defensive cover in the middle of the park. Liverpool needs someone who can control the tempo of the game and protect the back. They have been using Ryan Gravenberch as a defensive midfielder, but the Netherlands International is more suited to an advanced role. Signing the Crystal Palace star would allow the Dutchman to operate in his natural role.

At Manchester United, he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Casemiro, who will leave the club in the summer.

Both clubs have the resources to pay the asking price, and it remains to be seen where he will end up. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are monitoring his situation as well. They are in desperate need of more quality in the middle of the park. They have not been able to dominate midfield contests like they used to, since the departures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. The 21-year-old Crystal Palace star could be a solid long-term acquisition.

All three clubs could be exciting destinations for the young midfielder, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He will be hoping to join an exciting project where he will play regularly and fight for trophies consistently.