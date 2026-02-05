Manchester United manager Michael Carrick after winning the derby (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve the attacking unit with the signing of Yan Diomande at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has performed well for RB Leipzig and has attracted the attention of top teams. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Ivorian, and they could be leading the race for him in the summer.

Man United eye Yan Diomande

“One name emerging strongly is Yan Diomande. Indeed, there is a growing feeling within recruitment circles that Diomande could be the first option United explore as a replacement [for Rashford]. “Other clubs who have enquired about the RB Leipzig winger have come away with the understanding that United are very much in the picture and could lead the race for his signature when the summer window opens.”

The report further claims that the player dreams of a move to Liverpool. It remains to be seen whether the Premier League champions are willing to make a move for him. They could use more quality and depth in the wide areas. They need an upgrade on Cody Gakpo.

Diomande will add explosive pace and flair to their attacking unit. He has 14 goal contributions this season.

Man United to sign Diomande?

Meanwhile, Manchester United have signed Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha to strengthen the flanks at the start of the season, and it remains to be seen how they accommodate Diomande in the starting lineup.

The 19-year-old will look to join a team where he can play a prominent role. Sitting on the bench will not be an option for him. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He is a tremendous prospect with a bright future, and he could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance. He is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition either.