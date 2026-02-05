Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in the team huddle before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent months, and the Spanish club is prepared to secure his signature.

According to a report from Fichajes, they believe the 26-year-old international could help them tighten up at the back. They value his defensive quality and physicality. However, they will only proceed with a move if the player is willing to accept reasonable wages.

The report confirms that Real Madrid wants the player to understand that their wage structure is non-negotiable and they are not willing to pay a premium for him.

It will be interesting to see whether the 26-year-old defender is willing to accept modest wages to secure a move to a La Liga club. He is now eligible to secure a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish club.

Liverpool have been trying to reach an agreement with the defender on an extension for months, but they have not been able to convince him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. His departure would be a blow for Liverpool. He has been a key player for them since joining the club from RB Leipzig.

The defender is at the peak of his career, and losing him for free would be a huge blow. Even though Liverpool have signed Jeremy Jacquet, they should do everything in their power to keep Konate at the club. Virgil van Dijk is in his 30s, and Liverpool need to plan for the future. Konate could be the next defensive leader at the club.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have looked vulnerable at the back this season, and they need to improve there if they want to win major trophies again. The Liverpool star could certainly help them improve their defensive performance.