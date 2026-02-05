Man United midfielder could move to the MLS after leaving the Premier League

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Casemiro’s time at Manchester United could be approaching a natural conclusion, with Major League Soccer emerging as a serious option for the Brazilian midfielder’s next chapter.



According to reports from Daily Mail, LA Galaxy are actively considering a move for the 33-year-old once his contract at Man United expires.

United are understood to have decided against extending Casemiro’s stay beyond the end of his current deal, a decision shaped by a combination of age, wages, and the club’s long-term rebuilding strategy.

While the midfielder remains a respected figure within the squad, Old Trafford is increasingly focused on refreshing its core with younger, more dynamic profiles.

Casemiro changed Man United midfield

Casemiro arrived in Manchester as a statement signing, bringing elite pedigree from Real Madrid and immediately raising standards in midfield.

His influence was undeniable, providing leadership, defensive stability, and a winning mentality that had been missing.

However, as the seasons have progressed, the physical demands of the Premier League have taken their toll, and United’s tactical evolution has gradually reduced his importance.

Despite that, Casemiro’s experience and professionalism continue to command admiration, both inside and outside the club, qualities that make him an appealing target for leagues seeking established global stars.

Even in Man United’s most recent win in the Premier League, which came against Fulham, Casemiro provided an assist and scored a goal, showing his importance to the team.

Competition Apps Goals Assists Yellows Reds Premier League 22 5 2 6 1 FA Cup 1 0 0 0 0 EFL Cup 0 0 0 0 0 Total 23 5 2 6 1

Casemiro’s stats this season

MLS appeal and LA Galaxy’s ambition

For LA Galaxy, the potential signing represents more than just a midfield reinforcement.

The club have a long tradition of attracting high-profile names to MLS and see Casemiro as a figure capable of elevating their sporting and commercial profile.

His global recognition aligns with the Galaxy’s ambition to remain one of the league’s flagship franchises.

Casemiro is not expected to rush his decision. Reports indicate he intends to assess his options at the end of the season, with additional interest anticipated from clubs outside England.

Leagues in Europe, the Middle East, and South America are all considered possible destinations, each offering different appeals in terms of lifestyle, competition, and legacy.

