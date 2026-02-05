23-year-old Premier League midfielder is at the top of Man United wishlist

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are laying the groundwork for a major midfield rebuild this summer, with Elliot Anderson emerging as a leading target in their recruitment plans.



According to The Athletic, the Nottingham Forest midfielder currently sits at the top of a shortlist that also includes Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace and Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion.

United’s urgency in the market has intensified following confirmation that Casemiro will depart Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The Brazilian has been a stabilising force since his arrival, providing leadership, experience, and defensive structure in midfield.

His exit, however, leaves a significant void, one United are keen to fill with a younger, more mobile profile capable of anchoring the next phase of the club’s rebuild.

Why Anderson appeals to Man United

At 23, Anderson represents a combination of Premier League experience and untapped potential.

Since joining Nottingham Forest, he has impressed with his energy, ball progression, and tactical discipline, earning recognition at international level with the England national football team.

United scouts reportedly value his versatility, capable of operating as a box-to-box midfielder or in a more advanced role, as well as his willingness to press aggressively.

Anderson’s age profile also fits United’s strategy of targeting players who can grow into leadership roles rather than offering only short-term solutions.

Alternative options are still in play

While Anderson is currently the frontrunner, United are keeping their options open.

Wharton, 21, has been one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League since his move to Crystal Palace, earning praise for his composure, passing range, and maturity.

His rapid adaptation to top-flight football has not gone unnoticed at Old Trafford.

Baleba remains another name of interest. United explored a move for the Brighton midfielder last summer, but Brighton & Hove Albion’s valuation proved prohibitive.

Since then, Baleba has continued to develop, reinforcing Brighton’s reputation for nurturing elite midfield talent and potentially making any future deal even more complex.

The departure of Rúben Amorim has been viewed as a boost for academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo, whose long-term future at the club now looks more secure.

However, concerns remain over the form and consistency of Manuel Ugarte, adding further pressure to recruit effectively.

Report: Man United plot summer move for Premier League striker looking for a new club