Boost for Arsenal as key decision made on Man City star playing in Carabao Cup final

Marc Guehi warming up for Manchester City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City have seen their request to have Marc Guehi eligible to play in the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal rejected by the EFL.

Guardiola had been quoted by BBC Sport as saying he feels Guehi should be allowed to play, urging Man City to push for the rules to be relaxed.

However, the Daily Mirror now report that this request has been rejected by the EFL, leaving City without an important player for the March 22nd clash against the Gunners.

Pep Guardiola on Marc Guehi playing the Carabao Cup final

Speaking after the semi-final victory over Newcastle United last night, Guardiola made it clear he could not understand why Guehi was not allowed to play.

“Hopefully we can convince the Carabao Cup that Marc can play the final. I don’t understand why he cannot play the final.