Boost for Arsenal as key decision made on Man City star playing in Carabao Cup final

Manchester City have seen their request to have Marc Guehi eligible to play in the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal rejected by the EFL.
Guardiola had been quoted by BBC Sport as saying he feels Guehi should be allowed to play, urging Man City to push for the rules to be relaxed.
However, the Daily Mirror now report that this request has been rejected by the EFL, leaving City without an important player for the March 22nd clash against the Gunners.
Pep Guardiola on Marc Guehi playing the Carabao Cup final
Speaking after the semi-final victory over Newcastle United last night, Guardiola made it clear he could not understand why Guehi was not allowed to play.
“Hopefully we can convince the Carabao Cup that Marc can play the final. I don’t understand why he cannot play the final.
“You buy a player for a lot of money and he is not able to play for a rule I don’t understand. Hopefully they can change it.”
He added: “I said to the club, they have to ask, definitely. I don’t understand the reason why he cannot play in the final in March, when I have been here for a long time.
“The rules to buy a player depends on Fifa, Uefa, the Premier League who say, OK the transfer window is open, when you buy a player you have to play, no? It’s logic. Of course we are going to try to ask [for] him to play. Pure logic.”
Early boost for Arsenal in Carabao Cup final
Even if it was never particularly likely that Guehi would be allowed to play, this is a bit of a boost for Arsenal as they prepare to take on City at Wembley next month.
Mikel Arteta’s side are desperate to end their six-year wait for a trophy, and it won’t be easy defeating this City side, even if they’ve not been at their best this season.
Any boost they can get will be welcome, with City suffering some injuries in defence in recent times that could prove costly in a big game like this.
That’s why Guehi was signed from Crystal Palace this January, and Guardiola will no doubt be furious that he can’t use the England international in what is sure to be one of his team’s most important games all season.
Man City having so far got away with 115 rules being broken, Pep must have thought what’s one more broken rule going to matter!
The never ending rule breakers are at it again!