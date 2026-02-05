Fabrizio Romano reveals "very good chances" for surprise manager to get Man Utd job

Fabrizio Romano has an update on Manchester United's manager search (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s interim manager Michael Carrick will have “very good chances” of landing the job permanently if this strong start continues.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on YouTube, with the journalist explaining that there’s no final decision yet on the Man Utd manager position.

Still, Carrick has made a terrific start, winning three out of three since taking over in an interim role until the end of the season.

The 44-year-old former Red Devils midfielder has earned impressive wins over Manchester City and Arsenal in that time, and it seems Romano is not ruling him out getting the job beyond this season.

Fabrizio Romano on Michael Carrick’s chances of being Manchester United manager permanently

“In the summer we will see obviously, if Carrick will continue like this he will have very good chances, but this will be decided by the club later on, not now,” Romano said.

Romano has established himself as one of the most reliable journalists when it comes to transfers and reporting on managerial changes, so fans will undoubtedly be interested to see that he’s not ruling Carrick out of the running for the permanent job.

MUFC probably need to go for someone more proven and experienced, but it’s also looking like being increasingly hard for them to ignore the impact Carrick has had.

Should Michael Carrick be next Manchester United manager?

Carrick did an impressive job during a spell in charge of Championship club Middlesbrough, and one imagines he has it in him to coach in the Premier League.

It’s probably too early to know for sure if he has what it takes to manage a big name like United, but he’s done his chances no harm with a fantastic start.

Many United fans will also surely be rooting for him as he’s one of their best players from the Sir Alex Ferguson era, and someone who understands a lot about what it takes to succeed at this club.