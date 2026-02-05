Club chief speaks out on Arsenal talks over signing "superstar player"

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There’s been talk in the last few days of Arsenal being offered the signing of Sandro Tonali by the Newcastle United midfielder’s agent.

When asked about this by talkSPORT, Magpies CEO David Hopkinson didn’t deny the stories, but simply stated he didn’t know.

This follows the Athletic reporting that Tonali’s agent offered the player to the Gunners, and although it was too late for anything to happen in the January transfer window, it perhaps suggests it’s going to be a story to watch out for in the summer.

Hopkinson, however, made it clear that he feels Tonali is very happy at Newcastle and that the Italy international is hugely important to the club.

Newcastle chief speaks out on Sandro Tonali Arsenal transfer story

When asked if the Tonali stories were true, Hopkinson said: “I have no idea. That’s our answer.

“Eddie (Howe) got it right, he doesn’t know, I don’t know. Here’s what I do know, he’s a superstar player, he’s under contract here.

“He’s not the only player we had that other clubs would covet, so I think if we get a situation where people aren’t trying to muck about and sew some chaos into the marketplace in order to dislodge our players then we’ve got a real problem.

“Sandro has been a wonderful player, a smile’s on every day I see him, I believe he’s happy here and we’re certainly happy with him.”

Could Arsenal lure Sandro Tonali away from Newcastle?

Tonali has shone for Newcastle, helping them qualify for the Champions League last season, but he’d surely be tempted by a big name like Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s project really looks like it’s going somewhere now, with the north Londoners topping the Premier League table, Champions League league phase, and making it to the final of the Carabao Cup this season.

Tonali could be a great fit alongside the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi in midfield, but Newcastle will surely do all they can to keep the 25-year-old.

As Hopkinson said, he’s a superstar player for NUFC and they won’t want a repeat of last summer’s saga that saw Alexander Isak leave St James’ Park for a big-money move to Liverpool.