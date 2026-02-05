Newcastle United enter race to sign striker who is soon becoming a free agent

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have asked about the availability of striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Calciomercato.



The Magpies, along with Chelsea, are exploring a move for Vlahovic who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

After his contract talks stalling at Juventus and his contract expiring at the end of the season, Vlahovic could leave Juventus as a free agent and that has alerted several top clubs who are now joining the race to sign him.

The Serbian attacker earns £200,000 a week at Juventus and the Italian giants have been unable to agree a new deal with him.

Newcastle United face competition to sign Vlahovic

AC Milan are the other club interest in the Serie A striker which means Newcastle United and Chelsea would have intense competition to sign the former Fiorentina star.

Eddie Howe has depth in the attacking department with strikers like Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa at the club.

The Premier League side spent heavily on bringing them to St. James’ Park last summer after the departure of Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

The fact that Vlahovic is available as a free agent is a bargain option that many clubs are considering.

Vlahovic is a bargain opportunity in the market

The striker market is too expensive these days and the Magpies know it better than other clubs.

They sold Isak in a record move last summer and signed Woltemade and Wissa in big money moves.

Vlahovic’s availability as a free agent is something that a lot of top clubs are looking at.

Milan might still hold advantage as they offer him the continuity he may need and a familiar environment in the Serie A but if the Juve star wants a new challenge in his career, Newcastle United and Chelsea would love to welcome him with open arms.

