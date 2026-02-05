"We will try" - Pep Guardiola will seek rule change for Man City vs Arsenal Carabao Cup final

Pep Guardiola with Marc Guehi (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made it clear that the club will try to ask to get Marc Guehi available for the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal.

Guehi only recently joined Man City from Crystal Palace, and is currently ineligible to play for his new side in the Carabao Cup due to representing Palace in the competition earlier this season.

The England international actually scored against Arsenal in Palace’s quarter-final defeat at the Emirates Stadium in December, and he’ll now be a key player for Guardiola’s side after being brought in to help with the club’s injury crisis.

City recently lost Josko Gvardiol to a long-term injury, while Ruben Dias has also missed a lot of games, so it’s not surprising to see Guardiola now pushing to have Guehi available to him for the Carabao Cup final.

Pep Guardiola on pushing to get Marc Guehi eligible to play vs Arsenal

Speaking after last night’s semi-final second leg victory over Newcastle, Guardiola suggested the club will speak to the relevant authorities about getting them to change the rules.

As quoted by BBC Sport, the Spanish tactician said: “Hopefully we can convince the Carabao Cup that Marc can play the final. I don’t understand why he cannot play the final.