"We will try" - Pep Guardiola will seek rule change for Man City vs Arsenal Carabao Cup final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made it clear that the club will try to ask to get Marc Guehi available for the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal.
Guehi only recently joined Man City from Crystal Palace, and is currently ineligible to play for his new side in the Carabao Cup due to representing Palace in the competition earlier this season.
The England international actually scored against Arsenal in Palace’s quarter-final defeat at the Emirates Stadium in December, and he’ll now be a key player for Guardiola’s side after being brought in to help with the club’s injury crisis.
City recently lost Josko Gvardiol to a long-term injury, while Ruben Dias has also missed a lot of games, so it’s not surprising to see Guardiola now pushing to have Guehi available to him for the Carabao Cup final.
Pep Guardiola on pushing to get Marc Guehi eligible to play vs Arsenal
Speaking after last night’s semi-final second leg victory over Newcastle, Guardiola suggested the club will speak to the relevant authorities about getting them to change the rules.
As quoted by BBC Sport, the Spanish tactician said: “Hopefully we can convince the Carabao Cup that Marc can play the final. I don’t understand why he cannot play the final.
“You buy a player for a lot of money and he is not able to play for a rule I don’t understand. Hopefully they can change it.”
He added: “I said to the club, they have to ask, definitely. I don’t understand the reason why he cannot play in the final in March, when I have been here for a long time.
“The rules to buy a player depends on Fifa, Uefa, the Premier League who say, OK the transfer window is open, when you buy a player you have to play, no? It’s logic. Of course we are going to try to ask [for] him to play. Pure logic.
Asked what answer he expected, Guardiola responded: “No. But we will try.”
The Cup-tied rule (FA and League Cups) are stupid and archaic. Do the EFL and FA actually believe that football clubs these days buy a player(s) to win either of these Cup?! Theses cups aren’t a priority for any of the top level clubs. Players are bought with the aim of winning the league and/or European cup(s) not either of the 2 low ranking Cup.