Man United rejected the chance to sign former Premier League midfielder in January

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United were presented with an opportunity to bolster their midfield during the recently concluded winter transfer window, but ultimately chose to hold their nerve and stick to a longer-term plan.



Despite clear concerns in the middle of the pitch, the club resisted the temptation to make a short-term addition.

According to respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, United were offered the chance to sign Wilfred Ndidi, who currently plays for Beşiktaş.

The proposal was framed as a low-cost opportunity, but the response from Old Trafford was swift and decisive.

Romano revealed on the Here We Go podcast:

“I can tell you that Wilfried Ndidi, former midfielder from Leicester, now at Besiktas, was offered as an opportunity to Man United.

“A low-cost opportunity, the player was very keen on the move but Man United decided immediately not to proceed.

“They had the chance to do something like a low-cost opportunity but they decided against it.”

Why Man United said no

Ndidi only joined Beşiktaş last summer after spending nine years as a cornerstone of Leicester City’s midfield.

During his time with the Foxes, he lifted the FA Cup, won the Community Shield, and played a crucial role in their promotion from the Championship.

His pedigree and Premier League experience made him an attractive short-term option on paper.

However, United’s decision to pass highlights a shift in recruitment philosophy.

Rather than opting for a stopgap solution, the club appear determined to avoid repeating past mistakes of reactive signings that offer immediate cover but limited long-term value.

Midfield changes are coming soon for the Red Devils

Despite rejecting Ndidi, United’s need for midfield reinforcements remains undeniable.

Casemiro has already confirmed he will leave the club in July when his contract expires, removing one of the squad’s most experienced figures.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Manuel Ugarte, who has struggled to fully convince since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.

With departures looming, United are expected to be far more active in the summer window.

Reports suggest the club are targeting at least two new midfielders, with Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, and Adam Wharton all high on their shortlist.