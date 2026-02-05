Raheem Sterling linked with a move to European giants as he looks to revive his career

Raheem Sterling during his time at Chelsea (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling’s next career move is beginning to take shape, with Napoli emerging as a serious option following the winger’s recent departure from Chelsea.



According to reports from The Sun, discussions are already taking place between the Serie A club and the England international, who is keen on the idea of restarting his career abroad, and potentially reuniting with close friend Kevin De Bruyne.

Sterling, now 31, became a free agent last week after his Chelsea contract was terminated by mutual consent, bringing an underwhelming chapter at Stamford Bridge to an early end.

While his spell in west London never fully delivered on expectations, the winger remains highly motivated to prove he can still perform at the top level.

Sources suggest he is open to a reduced salary if it allows him to secure a fresh start in a new league.

Napoli have renewed interest in Raheem Sterling

Napoli’s admiration for Sterling is not new. The Italian champions explored the possibility of a move last summer, but negotiations stalled over financial concerns.

Sporting director Giovanni Manna publicly acknowledged at the time that Sterling’s wage demands were a major obstacle, effectively closing the door on a deal.

That situation has now shifted. As a free agent, Sterling represents a far more realistic opportunity for Napoli, particularly if his willingness to accept lower terms proves genuine.

With no transfer fee involved, the club’s focus is now on structuring a package that balances experience with financial sustainability.

Sterling wants to reunite with former teammate De Bruyne

From a sporting perspective, Sterling offers qualities Napoli currently lack in wide areas, pace, directness, and a proven ability to perform in high-pressure environments.

His experience at elite clubs such as Manchester City and Chelsea would add leadership to a squad undergoing transition.

The presence of Kevin De Bruyne also adds an emotional factor to the story.

The pair formed a strong bond during their time at City, winning multiple trophies together.

Reuniting with a trusted teammate could help Sterling settle quickly and rediscover confidence after a challenging period.

While negotiations are still at an early stage, the conditions for a deal appear more favourable than ever.

