Wolves defender is ready to leave the club for new adventure in Turkey

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Beşiktaş have moved decisively to secure the signing of Emmanuel Agbadou, with the Turkish giants tabling an offer in the region of £16 million for the Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back.



Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri has reported the story and it signals a rapid turnaround for a player who only arrived in the Premier League a year ago.

For Wolverhampton Wanderers, the January transfer window was one of adjustment rather than continuity.

After a difficult start to the league campaign, Wolves streamlined their squad, sanctioning several departures.

While Jørgen Strand Larsen was the only player to leave on a permanent deal earlier in the window, a number of others departed on loan, reshaping the depth of the squad.

At the same time, Wolves sought to rebalance by bringing in fresh options, adding Adam Armstrong and Angel Gomes to provide attacking and creative support.

Against that backdrop, Agbadou’s imminent departure may come as a surprise.

Wolves defender expected to start new chapter in Turkey

Agbadou joined Wolves from Stade de Reims in January 2025 for a reported €20 million.

Despite the club’s struggles, the 28-year-old quickly established himself as a dependable presence when available, making 14 league appearances this season.

His campaign was interrupted by international duty with Ivory Coast national football team at the Africa Cup of Nations, but his performances did enough to attract attention abroad.

That interest has now crystallised in Turkey. Wolves and Beşiktaş are understood to have agreed a fee of approximately €18 million, allowing the Black Eagles to move quickly.

Agbadou has already reached personal terms and is expected to sign a contract running until 2030.

Beşiktaş step up interest in the Premier League defender

Beşiktaş have identified defensive solidity as a priority for the second half of the season, and Agbadou’s physicality, aerial presence, and experience at international level make him an appealing solution.

Sources in Turkey suggest the defender was eager for the move, attracted by the prospect of a central role in Istanbul and the opportunity to compete for honours.

For Beşiktaş, it is a statement signing aimed at strengthening a vulnerable back line with immediate effect.

Euro giants lining up €40 million raid on Wolves for key star