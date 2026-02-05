Wolves star could leave the club even after transfer deadline

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly agreed to sell Jhon Arias back to Brazil, accepting a £21 million offer from Palmeiras despite the English transfer window already being closed.



According to GE Globo, this represents a rapid turnaround for a player who arrived in the Premier League with considerable expectations just months ago.

Arias joined Wolves last summer from Fluminense in a deal worth around £15 million, following a string of eye-catching performances at the FIFA Club World Cup.

His energy, creativity, and ability to influence matches had convinced Wolves that he could add a new dimension to their attacking play. However, the transition to English football has proved challenging.

Arias struggled to settle at Wolves

The 28-year-old has found it difficult to establish himself under head coach Rob Edwards, scoring just once in 23 Premier League appearances.

While his work rate and tactical flexibility have been appreciated, Arias has struggled to deliver consistent end product in the final third, a key reason Wolves initially moved for him.

In recent weeks, Edwards has increasingly deployed Arias in a deeper, box-to-box midfield role rather than as a forward, a tactical shift that further limited his attacking influence.

Letting Arias leave could be a logical decision

From Wolves’ perspective, the decision to accept Palmeiras’ offer is grounded in pragmatism.

Recouping £21 million, significantly more than the initial outlay, provides financial flexibility at a time when the club are reshaping their squad.

Although the Premier League window is closed, the Brazilian transfer window remains open until March 3, creating a narrow but valuable opportunity to conclude the deal.

Arias is already in negotiations over personal terms, and sources in Brazil expect the move to be formalised shortly.

A return home would place him in a familiar environment where his qualities are well understood and his confidence could be quickly restored.

Wolves recently generated significant funds by allowing Jørgen Strand Larsen to leave for Crystal Palace in a deal worth around £47 million.

Those funds were partly reinvested in reinforcements, with Adam Armstrong arriving, alongside the loan signing of Angel Gomes from Olympique de Marseille.

