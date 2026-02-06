Newcastle line up move to sign Liverpool legend

Andrew Robertson celebrating last season's Premier League title triumph (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson.

The Scotland international is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield after a great career there, having fallen down the pecking order this season.

This led to Tottenham moving for Robertson in the January transfer window just gone, as reported at the time by the Athletic and others.

Although Robertson ended up staying, it seems he now has other suitors monitoring him, including Newcastle, according to TEAMtalk.

Andrew Robertson heading for free transfer out of Liverpool

It seems inevitable that Robertson will end up leaving Liverpool this summer, as it’s hard to imagine a scenario where he’d get a new contract.

The younger Milos Kerkez is now firmly ahead of Robertson in Arne Slot’s pecking order, so it surely makes sense for all parties involved if they go their separate ways in the summer.

Still, even if this is not the end he would have wanted to his LFC career, there’s no doubt Robertson has been a tremendous servant and surely up there with the all-time greats of their defence.

The 31-year-old has won two Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time on Merseyside, performing as one of the most consistent performers for those great Jurgen Klopp sides, as well as for Slot’s title winners last term.

Could Andrew Robertson do a job for Newcastle?

Tottenham’s interest surely shows that Robertson could still do a job for most Premier League clubs, so he could be a smart signing by Newcastle.

However, it looks like there could be plenty of interest in Robertson this summer, so it remains to be seen if the Magpies can give him the most tempting offer.

TEAMtalk’s report also mentions Aston Villa and Celtic, but Newcastle is undoubtedly a promising project at the moment, as well as a club with a great history and roaring atmosphere at St James’ Park.