Newcastle line up move to sign Liverpool legend

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Andrew Robertson celebrating last season's Premier League title triumph
Andrew Robertson celebrating last season's Premier League title triumph (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson.

The Scotland international is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield after a great career there, having fallen down the pecking order this season.

This led to Tottenham moving for Robertson in the January transfer window just gone, as reported at the time by the Athletic and others.

Although Robertson ended up staying, it seems he now has other suitors monitoring him, including Newcastle, according to TEAMtalk.

Andrew Robertson heading for free transfer out of Liverpool

It seems inevitable that Robertson will end up leaving Liverpool this summer, as it’s hard to imagine a scenario where he’d get a new contract.

Andrew Robertson in action for Liverpool
Andrew Robertson in action for Liverpool (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The younger Milos Kerkez is now firmly ahead of Robertson in Arne Slot’s pecking order, so it surely makes sense for all parties involved if they go their separate ways in the summer.

Still, even if this is not the end he would have wanted to his LFC career, there’s no doubt Robertson has been a tremendous servant and surely up there with the all-time greats of their defence.

The 31-year-old has won two Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time on Merseyside, performing as one of the most consistent performers for those great Jurgen Klopp sides, as well as for Slot’s title winners last term.

Could Andrew Robertson do a job for Newcastle?

Tottenham’s interest surely shows that Robertson could still do a job for most Premier League clubs, so he could be a smart signing by Newcastle.

More Stories / Latest News
Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool
Worry for Liverpool as star’s huge contract demands revealed in report
Marcus Rashford breaking news
Club ready to secure Marcus Rashford transfer as permanent Man United exit edges closer
Liam Rosenior and Mikel Arteta
Former Arsenal star hits back at Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior over “respect” comments

However, it looks like there could be plenty of interest in Robertson this summer, so it remains to be seen if the Magpies can give him the most tempting offer.

TEAMtalk’s report also mentions Aston Villa and Celtic, but Newcastle is undoubtedly a promising project at the moment, as well as a club with a great history and roaring atmosphere at St James’ Park.

More Stories Andrew Robertson

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *