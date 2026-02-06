Boost for Arsenal as expert rules out one rival in potential transfer battle

Julian Alvarez in action for Atletico Madrid (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans may be relieved to hear that there’s seemingly no truth to transfer rumours linking Bayern Munich with Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

Writing in his latest CF Bayern Insider column, German journalist Christian Falk ruled Bayern out of the running for Alvarez as they could be set for a quiet transfer window this summer.

The Argentina international has been linked strongly with Arsenal by ESPN after impressing during his time in La Liga, but he’s probably not someone who’d make sense for Bayern as they already have Harry Kane up front.

Arsenal, however, could do with bringing in someone like Alvarez after an unconvincing start for Viktor Gyokeres at the Emirates Stadium this season.

Arsenal boost in Julian Alvarez transfer race

Discussing Bayern links with Alvarez, Falk said: “He’s an interesting player, but when I spoke with some guys from Bayern, they said they didn’t need these rumours at the moment – they wanted a quiet transfer window.

“So they won’t go for him at the moment. They’d love to have a player like him in the team, but with a contract until 2030, it’s a no-go.

“They did try to sign him in 2023, around the time Harry Kane signed; they were thinking about another striker and whether having the Englishman alone was enough. But, at the moment, it’s not a move they’re going to push for.”

Is Julian Alvarez the answer for Arsenal?

Alvarez has mostly shone during his time in Madrid, as well as looking a very decent squad playing when he was at Manchester City, so it’s easy to see why Arsenal might be interested.

At the same time, however, it’s worth noting that the 26-year-old is on a run of just one goal in his last 13 games in all competitions.

Given that Alvarez would surely cost huge money, Arsenal need to be careful before putting all their eggs into that basket, even if there appears to be a bit of a shortage of top strikers on the market at the moment.