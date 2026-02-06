Arsenal players celebrate during the win at Inter Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Bournemouth attacker Eli Junior Kroupi.

The 19-year-old attacker joined the Cherries at the start of the season, and he has been excellent for them. He has eight goals in the Premier League so far, and he scored against Arsenal earlier this season. The Gunners are impressed by his performances and hope to sign him, according to a report from MediaFoot.

Kroupi has been hailed as an “incredible” talent by Andoni Iraola.

Eli Junior Kroupi goal vs Arsenal

Bournemouth paid €13 million to sign the player, and they are likely to demand a substantial fee for him if Arsenal come calling in the summer. It is no secret that they need more quality in the attack. They spent a lot of money on Viktor Gyokeres during the summer transfer window, but the Swedish International has not been prolific enough.

Arsenal could use Kroupi

Arsenal need a more reliable attacker leading the line for them, and the 19-year-old could be ideal. He has the potential to develop into a top-class player. He has adapted to Premier League football seamlessly, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. Playing for one of the biggest teams in the country will only help him improve further.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal follow up on their interest with an official proposal to complete the deal. They will face competition from the French outfit PSG. Both clubs have the financials to pay a premium, and it will be interesting to see where the 19-year-old attacker ends up.

He should look to join a club where he can play a prominent role. He needs regular high-level gametime to fulfil his tremendous potential.

