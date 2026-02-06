Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal wanted to sign the player during the January window, but the move did not materialise. The player is likely to be on the radar of top clubs in the summer as well. Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring his situation, and they could look to make a move for the Italian.

Sandro Tonali asking price revealed

The midfielder is reportedly valued at €90 million, and it will be interesting to see whether Real Madrid decides to sign him. They could use a reliable defensive midfielder, and the Italian would be an excellent addition. He has shown his quality in the Premier League and can thrive in La Liga as well.

Both Arsenal and Real Madrid could be exciting destinations for the player. He has won the English League Cup with Newcastle, but he will now want to win major trophies. Newcastle are not quite at the level required to win league titles or the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid or Arsenal could provide him with that platform.

Tonali seeking exit

A report from The Times has also confirmed that the player is looking to move on in the summer. His agent has indicated that a summer move is on the cards.

The 25-year-old is an indispensable asset for Newcastle, and his departure would be a huge blow for them. However, they cannot hope to keep top players at the club if they are unable to compete regularly for major trophies. They will have to reluctantly let the player move on.

€90 million is a lot of money, and they should be able to find a quality replacement.