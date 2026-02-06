Sources: Chelsea star "very likely" to leave as three transfer suitors named

Benoit Badiashile with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile is now rated as “very likely” to be out of the Blues’ project as transfer suitors emerge ahead of the summer.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, there has not yet been any contact from clubs for Badiashile, despite some background interest from AC Milan.

I’m also told that Juventus and Marseille could be two teams to watch in the race for Badiashile’s signature, as he’s set to be made available for around €35m this summer.

Chelsea consider Badiashile out of their project and will ideally look to sell him permanently rather than loaning him out.

Sources on Benoit Badiashile’s Chelsea future

“Badiashile is very likely out of the Chelsea project now,” one source in the industry told me this morning. “There has been some interest from AC Milan, albeit nothing that concrete yet, but we can expect to see them and others step up their efforts in the months ahead.

“While I wouldn’t say Chelsea are forcing Badiashile out, they are very much open to offers and would prefer a permanent sale to a loan. His asking price will be in the region of €35m.”

Badiashile will surely have options once it comes to leaving Stamford Bridge, but he’ll no doubt be disappointed he couldn’t make more of this opportunity.

The Frenchman looked highly promising when he first joined from Monaco in 2023, but it just hasn’t quite happened for him in English football.

Chelsea to make changes in defence?

As noted in my Daily Briefing report, Chelsea were very keen to sign Jeremy Jacquet before Liverpool won the race for his signature.

The west London giants will surely continue to look for new additions in that area of the pitch after deciding to let Badiashile go.

Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo is one name linked with Chelsea by Football Insider, and they’ll surely assess numerous other options in the weeks and months ahead.