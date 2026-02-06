Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring for Chelsea against LAFC (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Real Madrid continues to be linked with Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.

They are looking to improve in the middle of the park, and they have identified the 25-year-old South American as the ideal target.

Fernandez has established himself as a key player for Chelsea, and he’s one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League. There is no doubt that he would be a quality acquisition for Real Madrid. However, convincing Chelsea to sell the player will not be easy.

Real Madrid is now looking to sweeten the deal for Chelsea by including Eduardo Camavinga in a move for the Argentine. According to a report from Fichajes, Fernandez is valued at €120 million. Real Madrid are hoping to sign him for an offer of €60 million, along with Camavinga.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea is willing to accept a player plus cash deal for their star midfielder. They will need to replace Fernandez properly, and the French International could be an interesting acquisition for them. There is no doubt that he is a promising player with a bright future and could be an asset to Chelsea. The 23-year-old is versatile enough to slot into multiple roles. Camavinga can play as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder, fullback, or central defender.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a deal in the coming months. Chelsea would also need to agree terms with the French midfielder. Player plus cash deals can be quite complicated, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Meanwhile, Fernandez will certainly be attracted to the idea of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. He will want to win major trophies, and Real Madrid could provide him with that opportunity.