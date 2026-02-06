Chelsea hold strong interest in English star but move could cost more than £100m

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Morgan Rogers’ rapid rise at Aston Villa has not gone unnoticed, and the attacking midfielder is now emerging as one of the most sought-after young talents in the Premier League.



According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are among several top-flight sides showing a ‘strong interest’ in the 23-year-old, viewing him as a player with the potential to develop into one of the very best in his position.

Chelsea’s admiration is said to be genuine and long-standing. The Blues believe Rogers possesses the physical power and technical quality required to thrive at the highest level.

Club scouts have reportedly been impressed not only by his output, but by his adaptability, Rogers has operated as a central attacking midfielder, from wide areas, and even in deeper roles when required.

Chelsea face competition from Premier League rivals

Chelsea are not alone in tracking Rogers’ progress. Manchester United, Arsenal, and Manchester City are all believed to be monitoring his situation closely.

That level of interest shows how highly Rogers is now rated across the division.

For Arsenal, his dynamism and ability to operate between the lines would fit naturally into Mikel Arteta’s positional play system.

Manchester United, meanwhile, see him as a potential long-term solution in attacking midfield as they continue reshaping their squad profile.

Manchester City’s interest is perhaps the strongest endorsement of all, given their reputation for only targeting players they believe can meet the highest tactical demands under Pep Guardiola.

Aston Villa have firm stance on the England international

Despite the growing attention, Aston Villa are in a commanding position. Rogers is viewed internally as a pillar of their project, and there is no appetite to sell unless an extraordinary offer arrives.

Reports suggest Villa would demand a fee north of £100 million to even consider negotiations, a valuation that reflects both his age and his importance to the squad.

Under Unai Emery, Rogers has flourished, benefiting from a system that encourages intelligent movement, pressing intensity, and technical bravery.

Villa believe his best years are still ahead of him and see little reason to weaken their side as they aim to establish themselves as regular contenders for European football.

