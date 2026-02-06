Manchester United and Chelsea could do a swap deal this summer (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, and they will face competition from Manchester United.

According to a report from Fichajes, both clubs are keen on the 23-year-old Brazilian defender, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The South American has shown his quality with Nottingham Forest, and he is certainly ready for the next step.

Murillo could fancy a big move

The opportunity to play for Chelsea or Manchester United will be exciting for him. They are among the biggest clubs in the country, and they could provide him with a platform to compete in Europe and fight for trophies.

The report further claims that Chelsea and Manchester United are already preparing their initial offers and could contact the player’s representatives soon.

It will be interesting to see if Nottingham Forest is willing to sanction his departure at the end of the season. They have had a disappointing season so far, and it will be difficult to convince top players to continue. Players like Murillo will want to compete at the highest level, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Chelsea and Man United need Murillo

Chelsea have looked quite vulnerable defensively, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. Murillo would be an excellent acquisition for them, and he could prove to be an upgrade on players like Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile.

As for Manchester United, they need a quality long-term replacement for Harry Maguire, and the Brazilian certainly fits the profile. He is well settled in English football, and he could make an immediate impact at Chelsea or Manchester United. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.