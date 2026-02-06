Chelsea set massive Enzo Fernandez price tag due to Real Madrid interest

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are preparing to play hardball over the future of Enzo Fernández, with reports in Spain suggesting the club have drawn a clear financial line amid growing interest from Real Madrid.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea have set a minimum asking price of €100 million (£87m) for the Argentine international, though sources believe the final figure could rise closer to €120 million (£105m) before negotiations become realistic.

Even that valuation shows how highly Chelsea rate Fernández. The midfielder arrived at Chelsea in a blockbuster deal worth around £107 million, and the club remain keen to protect both their sporting and financial investment.

With a long-term contract in place, Chelsea are under no immediate pressure to sell and are expected to demand a fee that reflects Fernández’s importance to the squad.

Real Madrid have long term interest in Fernandez

Even that valuation shows how highly the Blues rate Fernández.

The midfielder arrived at Chelsea in a blockbuster deal worth around £107 million, and the club remain keen to protect both their sporting and financial investment.

With a long-term contract in place, the Premier League side are under no immediate pressure to sell and are expected to demand a fee that reflects Fernández’s importance to the squad.

Chelsea hold firm stance over their star midfielder

From Chelsea’s perspective, Fernández remains central to their project.

Despite periods of inconsistency across the squad, he has been one of the more reliable performers, offering control, passing range, and leadership in midfield.

Club sources suggest the Blues view him as a cornerstone around which future improvements will be built, not a player earmarked for sale.

That explains why the reported €100-120 million range may only represent the starting point rather than a final compromise.

Given Chelsea’s original outlay, selling below that level would make little sense unless circumstances change dramatically.

Chelsea tracking hot prospect likened to Pedri, who was on the move recently