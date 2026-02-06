Club ready to sign Marcus Rashford after getting convinced by his ability

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona are preparing to turn Marcus Rashford’s loan spell into a permanent move, with the club convinced the England international represents outstanding value in the current market.



According to reports from Diario Sport, the Catalan giants intend to activate the €30 million purchase option included in Rashford’s agreement with Manchester United and are planning to offer the forward a three-year contract at Camp Nou.

The decision shows Barcelona’s satisfaction with Rashford’s impact since arriving in Spain.

At 28, the forward has rediscovered form and confidence, becoming an important part of Barça’s attacking structure.

His numbers show that influence, Rashford has directly contributed to 23 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions this season, a return that has strengthened the club’s belief that securing him permanently is both a sporting and financial win.

Barca see Marcus Rashford as a market opportunity

Barcelona’s recruitment team reportedly view the €30 million clause as exceptional value, particularly given the scarcity of proven attackers available at that price point.

In a market where established forwards regularly command fees well beyond that figure, Rashford’s combination of experience, versatility, and productivity has convinced the club that finding a comparable player for less would be “impossible”.

Rashford’s ability to operate across the frontline has been a major factor.

Comfortable on either wing or through the middle, he has given Barcelona tactical flexibility while also adding pace and directness to their attack, qualities that have sometimes been missing in recent seasons.

Man United are ready to go through with the move

From Man United’s standpoint, the move represents a clean break.

Rashford is a product of the club’s academy and enjoyed spells of outstanding form at Old Trafford, but consistency and direction became issues in recent years.

The loan to Barcelona was designed as a reset, and while his revival in Spain may prompt some regret among United supporters, the financial return and wage savings make the deal appealing for the Premier League side as they reshape their squad.

