Crystal Palace players angry with their teammate as reports of dressing room unrest emerge

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace players are angry at striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.



The Frenchman pushed for a move away from the club with AC Milan leading the race to sign him.

The attacker has made it clear to Palace that he wants to leave the club for a new challenge and join a club who can match his ambitions.

However, a knee injury resulted in him failing to get his desire move to the Serie A.

With the player now stuck at Palace and perhaps needing a surgery on his injury issue, his future looks uncertain.

It was expected that his actions will not go down well with the fans but even some of his teammates are unhappy with him and how he treated the club.

Crystal Palace players are unhappy with Mateta

Former Man United chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that some key figures in the dressing room are unhappy with Mateta.

“I don’t agree at all with the way Mateta has gone about things,” Brown told Football Insider.

“He’s been making noise about how much he wants to be paid, which clubs are interested, all of that forgetting that Crystal Palace are the reason he’s in this position.

“It’s nothing we haven’t seen before, but in my experience, it doesn’t go down well with the squad.

“He refused to play against Nottingham Forest, saying his head wasn’t in the right place, and there have been suggestions he’s not been training either, that can have an impact on the squad.

“From what I hear, some of the stronger players in that dressing room are unhappy with him. There are some good lads in that dressing room, so I’m not surprised.

“They’ll say, you’ve made your bed, you’ll have to lie in it. They’re getting on with the job with players who want to play for Crystal Palace.

“Mateta can’t have an argument for that, because it’s not as if he’s been banging the goals in either. Plus, they’ve signed Strand Larsen now, so it might be hard for him to get back in.”

Palace striker should have handled things differently

It’s clear that Mateta has not handled the situation well. The attacker is loved at Selhurst Park by the fans and by the club as a whole.

He has been a brilliant servant for them and due to his goal scoring form and his quality, they won the FA Cup and the Community Shield last season.

Mateta has been a part of Palace’s best era but his actions this season has left a sour taste in the mouth of the fans and the players.

It is up to him now to build that relationship again and show them that he values them.

It is evident that the French attacker has made up his mind to leave the club but like Eberechi Eze

left, Mateta should also leave on a good note.

