Worry for Liverpool as star's huge contract demands revealed in report

Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is reportedly eager to earn huge wages if he is to sign a new contract at Anfield.

The Hungary international has been one of Liverpool’s most important players this season, and most fans would probably agree that he deserves a new and improved deal, and that keeping him at the club would be important.

However, it could be that Szoboszlai is now demanding as much as £300,000 per week, according to Hungarian outlet Blikk.

Additional information from Anfield Watch states that Szoboszlai currently earns more like £120-150k per week, so it could be that he’s going to more than double his wages.

Should Liverpool pay up to keep Dominik Szoboszlai?

Liverpool surely need to do whatever they can to keep Szoboszlai at Anfield, but it might be tricky for them to pay quite as much as he’s apparently asking for here.

Anfield Watch’s report also notes that a £300k-per-week contract would put him ahead of Alexander Isak in terms of earnings.

Perhaps that’s justified as Szoboszlai has performed so well this season, much better, in fact, than Isak has.

At the same time, though, it is perhaps unclear if Szoboszlai has fully worked his way into that kind of bracket yet, or if producing this level more consistently over a longer period will be required first.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s impact for Liverpool this season

Szoboszlai has eight goals and six assists from midfield so far this season, meaning he’s already matched his goal tally from last term.

The 25-year-old looks like he’s just hitting his peak, and it’s easy to imagine him being a success at other top clubs.

Capable of playing a variety of midfield roles, Szoboszlai has also done a decent job when asked to fill in at right-back for Arne Slot’s side.

What do you think LFC fans? Is Szoboszlai worth whatever he’s asking for, or should the club be careful about paying over the odds here? Give us your thoughts in the comments!