Former Arsenal star hits back at Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior over "respect" comments

Liam Rosenior and Mikel Arteta
Liam Rosenior and Mikel Arteta

Former Arsenal striker Jay Bothroyd has hit back at Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior over his comments about a lack of respect from the Gunners.

Speaking on Sky Sports in the video clip below, Bothroyd insisted that what Rosenior described – players warming up and occasionally moving into their opponents’ half – happens all the time.

Rosenior was clearly not happy with Arsenal’s antics when he spoke about it in his press conference yesterday, saying: “It wasn’t the players. When you warm up, we have our half and the other team have their half. I’ve never asked my team or coaches to encroach on the other team’s territory. I thought they were affecting our warm up.

“I asked them, maybe not politely, to move away. I’m not here to have mind games. There are certain etiquettes in football. I don’t have an issue with anyone at Arsenal Football Club. It was just in that moment, I don’t think that respect was shown to my team.”

Has Liam Rosenior handled Chelsea-Arsenal saga badly?

Liam Rosenior shouts instructions during Chelsea's defeat vs Arsenal
Liam Rosenior shouts instructions during Chelsea's defeat vs Arsenal

Rosenior is relatively inexperienced at the highest level of management, even if he did an impressive job at Strasbourg before landing the role of replacing Enzo Maresca at Chelsea.

The 41-year-old might learn from this and decide it’s not the best way to try to manage the media, but it could also turn out to be clever mind games.

Overall, however, the reaction seems mostly to be pretty negative for the time being.

See below as journalist Henry Winter offered his take on it all…

“Rosenior should be smart enough to avoid observations that lead to headlines unhelpful to him and his players,” he posted.

“Coaches, especially goalkeeping ones, do step into the opposition half to deliver long kicks to warm up their keeper. It happens often. Crossing the halfway line isn’t crossing the line,” he added.

Chelsea ended up losing 1-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners progressing 4-2 on aggregate to set up a Carabao Cup final date with Manchester City next month. In a sense, the fact that we’re now talking more about this than about Chelsea’s poor performance over both legs could be mission accomplished for Rosenior!

What do you make of this whole incident, Chelsea fans? Are you behind Rosenior or has he massively overreacted here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

