Report: Former Manchester United teammates set for surprise link up at major European club

Manchester United fans may be interested to learn that two of their former players, Jesse Lingard and Robin van Persie, could be set to link up at Feyenoord.

Lingard and Van Persie briefly played together for Man Utd, and it could now be that the former England winger will be managed by the former Netherlands striker.

Feyenoord have been in contact over signing Lingard, who is currently a free agent and who is hoping to make a decision on his future in the next week, according to the Daily Mail.

It remains to be seen if this will definitely go through, but it looks like a return to Europe with Feyenoord is a serious option for Lingard since his departure from South Korean club FC Seoul.

Who else is looking at Man United cult hero Jesse Lingard?

It could also be that Lingard has another spell in the Premier League in him, with the Mail noting that the likes of West Ham and Wolves have been looking at him.

Serie A outfit Genoa are also mentioned in the report, so it seems like the 33-year-old won’t be short of options.

Lingard remains something of a cult hero from his United days, and he also previously shone during a loan spell with West Ham.

Even if the former England international is clearly no longer at his peak, it would be exciting to see him back playing at a higher level again before the end of his career.

MUFC supporters will also surely be particularly intrigued to see how he might get on under Van Persie, who has not endured the smoothest start as manager of Feyenoord, but who will surely be one of a number of former players who could be a future candidate for the job at Old Trafford if he manages to improve.