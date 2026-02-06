Football stadium

The Premier League’s 2025-29 deal was worth £6.7 billion. Have the vast sums paid to every top-flight team made the league more competitive, and how have they spent so far?

Summer 2025 spending

There wasn’t a clear pattern of mid-table clubs spending more, relative to the traditional bigger sides.

Fulham spent €44.5 million, a relative pittance in Premier League money. Kevin from Shakhtar was their biggest buy for €40m.

Crystal Palace won the FA Cup and finished one place behind Fulham in 12th. They spent €55.3m, with most of that going on Yeremy Pino.

Bournemouth did spend €138.1m, with Bafode Diakite their most expensive signing at €35m. Their €15m fee for Veljko Milosavljevic, a teenage centre back bought with future seasons in mind, highlighted how much the Premier League has grown. (It was only six seasons ago that Manchester United, who were aiming for a title, signed Dan James for a similar fee to compete for a position in the starting eleven. That same season, Newcastle signed Allan Saint-Maximin for a similar amount.)

These new players are playing to bigger audiences than ever, in large part because the UK is showing even more games on TV. Sky Sports and TNT Sports share an average seven games per weekend, with a typical gameweek having just three traditional 3pm kickoffs. These Saturday 3pm games are the only ones not allowed to be shown on domestic TV, with the UK the last country in Europe still applying the “3pm blackout”.

The Premier League and EFL are reportedly in talks to end the 3pm blackout. The contracts do not expire until 2029 so any changes would likely take place from the 2029-30 season. The current Premier League rights is clouded in uncertainty as Netflix attempts to buy Warner Bros. Pictures, Television, and Games, along with DC Studios, HBO, and TNT Sports. The latter being part of Warner Bros Discovery’s umbrella of companies means that if the Netflix sale were to go through, Premier League fans could be watching games on Netflix.

Top six

Of the bigger clubs, Liverpool were the summer’s biggest spenders. €482.9m went on stars including Alexander Isak (€145m), Florian Wirtz (€125m), and Hugo Ekitike (€95m). They spent €46.9m on Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, which meant the latter club’s net spend wasn’t quite as dramatic as it would have been (“only” €100.31m).

Chelsea had a typically active window, spending €339.15m and bringing in €332.25m. Joao Pedro, yet another purchase from Brighton and Hove Albion, was their biggest buy at €63.7m.

Arsenal finished second last season and were the summer’s next biggest spenders, with Martin Zubimendi (€70m), Eberechi Eze (€69.3m), Viktor Gyokeres (€66.9m), Noni Madueke (€56m), Christhian Mosquera (€15m), and Christian Norgaard (€11.6m) all arriving in the same window.

Aston Villa finished 6th last season but made a summer profit of €24.65m, with their only significant signing being Evan Guessand from Nice (€30m). They sold Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle for €45m.

Manchester United, a traditional “big six” team, finished 15th last season and attempted to make amends with a €250.7m outlay. It wasn’t enough for Ruben Amorim to keep his job but interim coach Michael Carrick may benefit from having Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbuemo, and Matheus Cunha to choose from, each costing over €70m.

Is the Premier League more competitive?

Spending has not always correlated with results in the Premier League, and this season is similar. Bournemouth started well but then dramatically dropped off and have looked relegation candidates for much of the season. Arsenal may be happiest with how their new signings have paid off: Zubimendi has made a strong midfield even better, Eze has given them more options and still has room to grow at 27 years old, and while Gyokeres (also 27) hasn’t had the smoothest of starts, Mikel Arteta has repeatedly said the striker will find his feet.

Despite Amorim’s sacking, United look like they could climb back to the top five and potentially Champions League qualification this season. While it wouldn’t be quite as romantic as Fulham or Bournemouth competing with Real Madrid and co, it would suggest that the TV money helps teams stay competitive even after a huge underperformance.