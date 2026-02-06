Man United hold secret meeting with two-time Champions League winning manager

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s hunt for a new permanent manager has taken a dramatic turn, with fresh reports from France suggesting the club have already begun exploring one of the most high-profile options available in European football.



According to a trusted source on X, relayed by a reliable contact in France, Man United officials recently held talks in Paris with Iván de la Peña, whose agency, De la Peña & Sostres, represents Luis Enrique.

The meeting reportedly took place last week and centred on an ambitious attempt by United to convince Enrique to reject a new contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

While no agreement was reached, the very fact that discussions occurred shows the scale of Man United’s managerial ambition ahead of the summer.

Man United in transition after Ruben Amorim exit

United are currently in a holding pattern following the dismissal of Rúben Amorim, with club legend Michael Carrick installed as interim head coach.

Carrick is expected to guide the team through the remainder of the season, but the club’s hierarchy have made it clear that a permanent appointment will only be made after a thorough evaluation of all available options.

That process appears to be well underway and targeting Enrique would represent a bold statement of intent.

Luis Enrique would be a statement appointment

Enrique is regarded as one of the elite managers of the modern era. He won a historic treble with Barcelona, showcasing his ability to manage global superstars while implementing a clear tactical identity.

At PSG, he has further enhanced his reputation by transforming the club into a more cohesive and tactically disciplined side, taking them to a new level in Europe by winning the Champions League in 2025 and reinforcing their status as a genuine force in football.

Club Competition Trophy Count Season(s) Won Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 2 2023/24, 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 1 2024/25 Coupe de France 1 2023/24 Trophée des Champions 1 2023 UEFA Super Cup 1 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup 1 2025 FC Barcelona La Liga 2 2014/15, 2015/16 Copa del Rey 3 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17 UEFA Champions League 1 2014/15 FIFA Club World Cup 1 2015 UEFA Super Cup 1 2015 Supercopa de España 1 2016 Total Honours Major Trophies 16 2x Treble Winner

His track record at the highest level, combined with his experience handling dressing rooms filled with elite talent, makes him an attractive candidate for a Man United side desperate to re-establish authority, consistency, and a clear footballing vision.

Despite United’s interest, persuading Enrique to walk away from PSG will not be easy.

The Spaniard is deeply embedded in a project that appears to be moving in the right direction, with strong backing from the Parisian hierarchy.

