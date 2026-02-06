Leeds want to sign a new midfielder. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from Leeds United in recent months.

The French goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order at the English club, and he needs to leave in order to play more often. Sitting on the bench at Leeds United will not benefit him.

He has been linked with Turkish club Besiktas. The Turkish outfit is hoping to sign the player before the winter transfer window closes, but the player is reluctant to move to Turkey (h/t Leeds Live). The Turkish transfer window closes today, and it remains to be seen whether they can finalise a last-gasp move for the Leeds United goalkeeper.

Meslier has previously shown his quality with Leeds, but he has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot this season. He is nearing the end of his contract at the Premier League club. He will be a free agent in the summer, and it seems that he will wait out the duration of his contract and leave for nothing.

Leeds United have Lucas Perri and Karl Darlow ahead of him in the pecking order. The French goalkeeper is unlikely to get too many opportunities until the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether he can secure a suitable move at the end of the season and get his career back on track. He is at the peak of his career and needs to play regularly. Joining the right team could bring out the best in him once again.

Meanwhile, Leeds are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if they can continue in the top flight beyond this season.