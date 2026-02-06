Expert reveals Arsenal transfer target's confidence about playing in the Premier League

Mikel Arteta reacts during Leeds vs Arsenal (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka feels his style of play would be suited to the Premier League after interest from Arsenal in January.

The Germany international is coming towards the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and Christian Falk has provided a fresh update on his situation.

Arsenal made Goretzka an offer towards the end of the winter window, and although he didn’t want to leave midway through the season, a move to England is still a possibility, according to Falk in his CF Bayern Insider column.

This could mean the Gunners will still get their man eventually, but Falk also mentioned other suitors in the race for his signature.

Christian Falk on Leon Goretzka and potential Premier League transfer

“It is TRUE: Arsenal made an offer for Leon Goretzka shortly before the transfer deadline,” Falk wrote.

“This was a very interesting option for the German, but at this point, he’d already decided he wouldn’t move in the winter. When Atletico Madrid knocked at his door, he made an official statement on his Instagram account – as did Bayern Munich. It’s not the way of Goretzka to break his word at the last minute – even for Arsenal!

“I think he has a good idea for the Premier League. He believes his playing style suits the English top-flight.

“There’s still, also, the interest from Atletico Madrid, so plenty of options for the future. Italy is also an opportunity, with interest from Juventus, Milan, Napoli.

“Arsenal, of course, would have been interesting for the midfielder, but the offer came too late on deadline day, which didn’t leave anyone enough time to react. What a pity for Arsenal and Goretzka!”

Arsenal left with lack of midfield cover

Arsenal’s interest in Goretzka was presumably a response to the injury to Mikel Merino, which leaves them a little short of depth in midfield.

Mikel Arteta has only Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi as reliable options in the middle of the park, with Christian Norgaard barely featuring for the north Londoners since joining last summer.

Goretzka is a player with great experience at the highest level, and he could have been an ideal short-term signing to add depth like someone like Jorginho did for a couple of years.

It remains to be seen if this is something AFC would look at again in the summer, but perhaps other Premier League clubs could come into the equation too.