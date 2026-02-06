Arne Slot, Liverpool and Arsenal club badges (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit has been the name on everyone’s lips over the last few months.

The 20-year-old Dutch midfielder has attracted the attention of top clubs with his performances, and there is likely to be an intense fight for his signature in the summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal and Liverpool have now taken the lead in the race to sign the 20-year-old playmaker. The two Premier League clubs are competing with Real Madrid, and they have already accelerated negotiations to sign the player in the summer. However, Real Madrid are yet to make their move. They are analysing whether they should enter a bidding war for the talented young midfielder. The report claims that the player could cost as much as €75 million.

The 20-year-old has shown that he can control games from the middle of the park, and he could be an asset for all three clubs. Liverpool need a midfield controller like him, and they are hoping that. Arne Slot can use his connections at the Dutch club to help them complete the deal.

Arsenal could use an elite talent like him as well. The 20-year-old could complement the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice in the midfield three. His arrival would allow Arsenal to control games better.

The asking price is quite high for a player who is still largely unproven at the highest level. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League clubs are willing to pay that kind of money for him.

There is no doubt that he is an elite talent who could justify the investment in future, but spending €75 million on him now might be a gamble.