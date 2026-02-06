Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool remains interested in signing the Newcastle United defender Sven Botman.

They are plotting a move for the 26-year-old Netherlands international at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle is prepared to sanction his departure.

According to SportsBoom, Liverpool are considering whether to launch an offer for him. Botman has also been linked with Chelsea.

Liverpool eye Sven Botman move

Liverpool have secured an agreement to sign Jeremy Jacquet recently. However, they are looking to add another defender to the squad. Ibrahima Konate will leave the club on a free transfer in the summer, and Virgil van Dijk is entering the twilight stages of his career, so he will need to be replaced in the future.

In addition, Joe Gomez is injury-prone and is likely to be moved on. It is no surprise that Liverpool are looking at multiple defensive options.

Botman would be a superb addition

Botman has done well for Newcastle in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he is good enough for Liverpool as well. However, he sustained multiple injuries during his time in England. Liverpool will not want to sign an injury-prone player. They need someone with excellent availability, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to take a gamble on the Newcastle star.

The opportunity to join Liverpool will be exciting for the Netherlands international. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. He would also get to join a team where he might be able to push for trophies.

However, Newcastle are already lacking in defence, and selling one of their best players would be a huge blow. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.