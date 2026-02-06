Talks planned to settle future of Manchester United & Arsenal transfer target

Scott McTominay in action for Napoli (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Arsenal could reportedly be set to miss out on the potential transfer of Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, there are now plans for Napoli and McTominay to sit down and discuss a new contract for the Scotland international, whose current deal with the Serie A giants expires in 2028.

This follows information we recently received about both Man Utd and Arsenal monitoring McTominay after the hugely impressive career revival he’s enjoyed since his move to Italian football.

Red Devils fans must be disappointed with their club’s decision to let McTominay leave, as he’s gone on to become a star player for Napoli, scoring 22 goals in 69 appearances so far and helping them win the title last season.

Scott McTominay to extend his stay at Napoli?

It now looks like McTominay is likely to extend his stay at Napoli even further, dashing hopes of a possible return to the Premier League.

United looking into bringing the 29-year-old back is hardly surprising after his eye-catching displays since leaving, and in truth he was often a bit of an underrated part of their squad while he was still at Old Trafford.

Arsenal, meanwhile, don’t exactly look like they desperately need new midfielders, but someone with McTominay’s goal threat from the middle of the park would always be useful.

Players improving after leaving Manchester United

McTominay is not the only big name to shine after leaving MUFC in recent times, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund also improving.

Rashford has looked back to his old self whilst on loan at Barcelona this season, while Antony has flourished at Real Betis and Hojlund has impressed alongside McTominay at Napoli.

This will be immensely frustrating for United fans, with their club frequently unable to make the most out of their signings despite often spending more than their rivals in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.